Eastbound I-70 reopens near Silverthorne after fatal crash

At least one person was killed in the crash between a vehicle and a semi near Silverthorne.

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 reopened after a lengthy closure in Colorado's mountains due to fatal crash Tuesday morning.

According to CSP, the crash was reported at 8:34 a.m. Tuesday on I-70 eastbound at mile marker 218 with two vehicles, a semi truck and an unknown vehicle. At least one person was killed in the vehicle, CSP said.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed at the Silverthorne exit for a fatal crash just east of Eisenhower Tunnel and reopened about 11:50 a.m.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the alternate route was Colorado State Highway 9 to U.S. Highway 40 via Kremmling/Berthoud Pass. Another alternate is Colorado State Highway 91 south to Leadville and on to U.S. Highway 285.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) first tweeted about the crash on I-70 at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

@csp_golden @CSP_News I-70 eastbound is CLOSED at the Silverthorne exit for a fatal crash just east of Eisenhower Tunnel. Current alt route is Hwy 9 to Hwy 40 via Kremmling/Berthoud Pass or 91 south to Leadville and on to Hwy 285. pic.twitter.com/1XVEW8YSO4 — CSP Gaming (@CSP_Gaming) July 25, 2023

#I70 eastbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 203 - CO 9; East Frisco and Exit 218 - Herman Gulch. Detour in place. Use US-40 or US-285 as alternate routes. https://t.co/DL282FKfiL — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 25, 2023

