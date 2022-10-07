Crash kills 1, injures 3 in Greeley

The crash happened early Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and West 10th Street, police said.

GREELEY, Colo. — A two-vehicle crash early Thursday in Greeley killed one person and injured three others, according to police.

Greeley Police responded to the crash at 4:17 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and West 10th Street, according to a news release.

A GMC truck driven by a 57-year-old man was going east on 10th Street and crashed with a Kia Soul that was going south on 59th Avenue. The Kia had four occupants, ages 69, 47, 71 and 25.

The truck driver had minor injuries and was treated on scene. Three of the people in the Kia had serious injuries and were taken to hospitals, where the 71-year-old man died later in the day, police said.

Alcohol and drugs didn't appear to be factors in the crash, police said.

No criminal charges were filed against either driver at this time, and the investigation was still ongoing.

