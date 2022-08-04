Woman dies in motorcycle crash in Aurora

The motorcycle collided with a pickup truck Wednesday evening in east Aurora, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — A woman died Wednesday evening in a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck in east Aurora, according to police.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) responded at 5:35 p.m. to reports of a crash at the intersection of North Catawba Way and Est 6th Parkway. That's east of E-470 and south of Interstate 70.

The preliminary investigation found that a motorcycle going east on East 6th Parkway collided with the passenger side of a Dodge pickup that had proceeded south from a stop sign at North Catawba Way, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim after notification of next of kin.

East 6th Parkway was closed eastbound for several hours for the investigation. APD was working to determine whether speed was a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of the crash and hasn't spoken to investigators can contact the APD Police Traffic Section.

This is the 25th traffic-related fatality of the year, police said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.