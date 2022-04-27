Motorcycle driver killed in crash in east Aurora

The motorcycle driver was struck by an SUV late Tuesday, according to police.

AURORA, Colo. — A motorcycle driver died in a crash late Tuesday at the intersection of South Buckley Road and East Mexico Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

APD responded to the crash just after 11 p.m. in the Aurora Highlands neighborhood, west of Buckley Space Force Base.

When they arrived on scene, officers found the motorcycle driver, a man, lying in the roadway. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, APD said.

The preliminary investigation of the crash found that a Cadillac Escalade struck the motorcycle when it was possibly turning left onto Mexico from Buckley, according to police.

The driver of the Cadillac stayed on scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

It wasn't known whether speed or alcohol were contributing factors, according to APD.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the motorcycle driver after notification of next-of-kin.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to contact the APD Traffic Investigations Unit.

