Man dies in motorcycle crash on I-70

The crash happened late Saturday in the westbound lanes at Brighton Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department.

DENVER — A man died in a motorcycle crash late Saturday on Interstate 70 at Brighton Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

DPD responded to the crash about 11:45 p.m. The motorcycle was going west on I-70 when it hit a vehicle that was broken down in the interstate at Brighton, north of downtown, DPD said.

The victim was transported to a hospital and was pronounced deceased, according to police.

The Denver Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's identity.

I-70 westbound was closed overnight for the investigation, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The interstate reopened Sunday morning.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

