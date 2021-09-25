Motorcycle driver dies after striking curb, police say

The motorcycle was going west on Thornton Parkway when it crashed, according to police.

THORNTON, Colo. — A man died in a motorcycle crash on Friday night in Thornton, according to the police department.

The motorcycle was going west on Thornton Parkway when it struck the curb in the 100 block, east of Interstate 25, in front of Thornton Police Department (TPD) headquarters, police said.

Thornton Parkway was closed in both directions for several hours for the investigation and reopened by 6 a.m. Saturday, TPD said.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the driver's identity after notification of next of kin.

