Motorcycle driver dies after striking curb, police say

THORNTON, Colo. — A man died in a motorcycle crash on Friday night in Thornton, according to the police department.
The motorcycle was going west on Thornton Parkway when it struck the curb in the 100 block, east of Interstate 25, in front of Thornton Police Department (TPD) headquarters, police said.
Thornton Parkway was closed in both directions for several hours for the investigation and reopened by 6 a.m. Saturday, TPD said.
The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the driver's identity after notification of next of kin.
RELATED: Driver in triple-fatal U.S. 285 crash had 3 drinking, driving convictions, 2 recent run-ins with cops
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
For Roku, add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.