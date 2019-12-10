FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man is dead after a minivan collided into him after he did not use the crosswalk while attempting to walk across a street in Fort Collins, according to Fort Collins Police Services.

At about 8:45 p.m. Friday, authorities were informed of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 200 block of West Harmony Road.

Police said a gray 2005 Toyota minivan, driven by an 81-year-old woman, was heading westbound on West Harmony Road in the right through lane.

A man was crossing West Harmony Road from north to south when the minivan impacted with the pedestrian, according to police.

The man was transported to the Medical Center of the Rockies where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the minivan did not suffer injuries, police said.

“Our hearts are with everyone involved in this situation,” said Assistant Chief Tim Doran, who leads the Special Operations Division for Fort Collins Police. “Our collision reconstruction team is working diligently to determine what led to this tragic outcome.”

According to police, speed and alcohol do not appear to be a contributing factor.

Fort Collins Police are investigating the incident.

