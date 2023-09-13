Fatal crash closes Federal Boulevard Wednesday morning

The crash happened around 3 a.m. near Federal Boulevard and Interstate 76, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A fatal auto-pedestrian crash caused a closure of Federal Boulevard near Interstate 76 early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m., according to Adam Sherman with the Adams County Sheriff's Office. A pedestrian was killed in the crash and the driver stayed on scene, Sherman said.

Northbound lanes of Federal Boulevard were closed at I-76, according to the sheriff's office. Drivers going northbound are being diverted onto West 55th Avenue or onto I-76, Sherman said.

Southbound lanes of Federal Boulevard were closed at 60th Avenue, the sheriff's office said. Drivers can use West 64th Avenue to get around the closure, Sherman said.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating what lead up to the crash.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

