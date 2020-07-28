Tuesday morning crash closes Federal Boulevard at West 44th Avenue

A single vehicle rollover crash on Federal Boulevard closed the road in both directions at West 44th Avenue.

DENVER — A single vehicle rollover crash on Federal Boulevard closed the road in both directions early Tuesday morning at West 44th Avenue. That's southeast of Rocky Mountain Lake Park.

One man was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Alternate routes are advised as police conduct their investigation into the crash.

TRAFFIC: #Denver officers are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash at 44th and Federal. One adult male was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. Federal is closed in both directions at 44th alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/zK0bjIYTfx — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 28, 2020