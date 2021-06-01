Lane closures coming to Federal Boulevard through summer

Denver Water's Federal Boulevard project is expected to last through summer 2021.

DENVER — Commuters will encounter lane restrictions and closures on Federal Boulevard as a new project begins in west Denver.

Denver Water began a project Tuesday to replace nearly 10,000 feet of pipe underneath Federal Boulevard in two separate locations:

Federal Boulevard from West 16th Avenue to West 29th Avenue.

Federal Boulevard from West 46th Avenue to West 52nd Avenue.

Although traffic will remain open in both directions throughout the project, there will be daily lane closures on Federal Boulevard from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, according to Denver Water.

All lanes will reopen each evening at 7 p.m. and on weekends. Denver Water advises commuters to use alternate routes if possible.

During this project, crews will also replace about 180 lead service lines. The Federal Boulevard project is expected to last through summer 2021.

As part of Denver Water’s Lead Reduction Program, Denver Water will replace customer-owned lead service line with a copper water line, at no direct charge to the customer, when discovered during a project. For more information on Denver Water’s Lead Reduction Program, please visit denverwater.org/lead.

> Above video: Denver changing pH level of its water as part of lead reduction plan

DENVER WATER FUN FACTS:

Serves 1.5 million people in the Denver metro area.

Operates and maintains 3,000 miles of pipe.

Operates and maintains 20 dams.

Operates and maintains 22 pump stations.

Operates and maintains 30 underground storage tanks.

Operates and maintains four treatment plants.

Collection system covers more than 4,000 square miles.

