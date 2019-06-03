KUSA - In 2017, drivers on average in the U.S. spent nearly an hour behind the wheel every day, according to the newest results from the AAA Foundation's American Driving Survey.

That's about a 6 percent increase from three years earlier, the survey showed.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety surveyed 11,804 drivers across the U.S. to find out more about traffic and how much time people are spending in their cars.

Those participants provided the nonprofit with information about their driving on random on random days between Jan. 1, 2014 and Dec. 31, 2017.

The results, which were released Tuesday, showed that despite the rise of ridesharing, electric scooters and mass transit options, Americans are still spending more time in their cars.

Here are some of the statistics from the survey:

The average driver travels more than 220 miles each week.

The average driver travels the equivalent of two roundtrip drives from San Francisco to Washington, D.C. each year.

Americans collectively spend 70 billion hours behind the wheel each year.

Drivers spent an average of 51 minutes behind the wheel in 2016 and 2017, up more than six percent over 2014 and 2015.

Men spend 19 percent more time behind the wheel and drive 27 percent more miles than women.

Read the full report: on9news.tv/2H9nNMb.

