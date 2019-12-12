PEORIA, Colo. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed between the towns of Deer Trail and Peoria due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

A semi-truck crashed near the town of Peoria just before 2 p.m. and then caught fire, according to Master Trooper Gary Cutler with the Colorado State Patrol.

A 9NEWS viewer who said he witnessed the crash said the truck went off an overpass and then burst into flames.

The highway was fully closed, but the eastbound lanes have since reopened. CDOT said traffic is being detoured onto Highway 40.

It's not known if anyone was hurt.

