6th Avenue closed near Osage for fire activity, Tuesday morning

The road reopened after fire crews responded to an early morning fire in a train yard near 6th Avenue and Osage Street.

DENVER — Both directions of 6th Avenue were reopened after being closed due to fire activity near Osage Street in Denver, early Tuesday morning.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) closed the road to assist Denver Fire (DFD) in the area, according to police.

DPD tweeted about the closure just before 4 a.m., stating 6th Avenue was closed in both directions near Osage Street.

In a later tweet, DPD said the closure of 6th Avenue was extended to I-25 and Kalamath Street.

Fire crews were called to the area around 3:23 a.m. where they found railroad ties and debris on fire, according to Greg Pixley with DFD.

DFD is working with Union Pacific to determine the cause of the fire, according to Pixley.

No structures were involved in the fire, Pixley said.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) tweeted that 6th Avenue was reopened at about 6:43 a.m.

US 6 (6th Ave) EB: Road open at I-25. EB 6th Ave. is now OPEN from I-25 to Kalamath St. https://t.co/3Crb2tzU9E — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 12, 2021