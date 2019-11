BRIGHTON, Colo. — Firefighters were working to extricate a person who trapped inside a vehicle that crashed into a semi-trailer truck Saturday morning in Brighton.

According to Brighton Fire Rescue, the crash happened at 6:49 a.m. at Bromley Lane and Highway 85.

Brighton Fire Rescue

Fire officials said crews are continuing to work on extraditing the individual.

