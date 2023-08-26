Flash Flood Warning prompts I-70 closure in Glenwood Canyon

CDOT said there are several debris flows on the highway.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Interstate 70 is closed in Glenwood Canyon Saturday evening due to a Flash Flood Warning for the Grizzly Creek burn scar area.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said there are several debris flows in the eastbound lanes, including the one pictured below.

CDOT said the interstate is closed in both directions between Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs and Exit 133 in Dotsero. The closure will stay in place throughout the duration of the Flash Flood Warning, which expires at 7:15 p.m., at which point crews will determine whether the canyon is safe to reopen.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it is confirmed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.