Man injured in Fort Collins motorcycle crash

Deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office saw a motorcyclist make several traffic violations and attempted to make a traffic stop, according to police.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services is investigating a motorcycle crash that injured a man Wednesday night.

At about 8:38 p.m., deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office saw a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle near South College Avenue and Laurel Street make several traffic violations, according to police.

Deputies followed the motorcycle and tried to make a traffic stop, police said. The motorcycleist, a man, continued to southbound on College Avenue and turned westbound onto West Prospect Road according to police. The man continued to speed westbound on West Prospect Road, ignoring several traffic lights until the motorcycle was hit by a Nissan Frontier in the intersection of South Shields Street, according to police.

The motorcycle then hit an Audi A4 that was stopped on West Prospect Road and came to rest on the west side of South Shields Street, police said.

The rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, according to police. The people inside the Audi and the Nissan were not injured, according to police.

The identity of the motorcycle rider has not been released.

The intersection of South Shields Street and West Prospect Road was closed for several hours as crews investigated the crash, police said.

“Unfortunately, the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and endangered other motorists due to his deliberate decision to ride in a such a reckless manner," said Sergeant Mike Avrech who oversees the Fort Collins Police Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling Team. "All of this could have been avoided had the rider chosen to follow the law; now the rider is looking at serious criminal charges.”

Anyone who has not already talked to police is asked to call Officer David Kaes at 970-221-6842.

