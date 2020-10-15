22 treated for injuries in 16-vehicle crash involving motorhome in Fort Collins

The crash closed the intersection of Harmony and Timberline roads for about 12 hours.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Harmony and Timberline roads.

FCPS said the crash involving a motorhome and several vehicles happened around 4:17 p.m. Wednesday.

According to investigators, a Class A motorhome pulling an SUV was traveling east on Harmony Road approaching multiple vehicles stopped for a red light at Timberline Road. The motorhome failed to stop for the traffic and collided with several vehicles.

In total, 16 vehicles were involved in the crash, according to FCPS.

Several occupants were extricated from vehicles by Poudre Fire Authority, and 22 people were treated for injuries, police said Thursday. Five of the injured were transported to area hospitals, with two sustaining serious injuries.

While investigators worked to understand what caused the crash and determine whether the driver of the motorhome had a medical event, portions of Harmony and Timberline roads were closed for about 12 hours. Police said Harmony Road was closed, or had restricted traffic, between McMurray Avenue and Ziegler Road while Timberline Road was closed between Caribou Drive and Harmony Road.

The intersection reopened before 5 a.m. Thursday.

"This was a resource-heavy incident that required strong collaboration with our partners in public safety," said FCPS Chief Jeff Swoboda. "I'm grateful for the rapid response of first responders who immediately took action caring for injured people, rerouting traffic to protect those on scene, stepping up to cover other emergency calls still happening around the city, and working all night long to process the area."

Anyone with information about the collision, who has not already given a statement to police, is asked to contact FCPS Officer Drew Jurkofsky at 970-416-2224.

