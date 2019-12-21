DENVER — Four serious, unrelated traffic crashes were reported Saturday morning in the Denver metro area.

According to the Commerce Police Department, officers responded to an accident at 5:06 a.m. on U.S. 85 just south of East 120th Avenue. A wrong-way driver in a 2013 black Audi S4 was in the southbound lanes of U.S. 85 when he collided with a 2008 gray Honda Civic.

The male driver of the Audi suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital. The driver of the Honda Civic was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Several other vehicles were able to avoid the Audi before the crash happened, according to police. Alcohol was being investigated as a factor in the crash.

CDOT confirmed roads between 120th and 112th avenues on southbound U.S. 85 have reopened.

Also early Saturday morning, the Edgewater Police Department said they were assisting Lakeside Police with a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Sheridan Boulevard at Interstate 70.

Police said one person was transported to a hospital and was stable. The left lane of Sheridan has reopened.

Another crash was reported on Interstate 70 eastbound at Tower Road in Aurora. I-70 eastbound had lane closures for more than an hour and reopened just after 8 a.m.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) confirmed a single-vehicle rollover crash at West 56th Avenue and Pecos Street in unincorporated Adams County.

Two people were transported to a hospital and their condition was unknown, CSP said.

