LARKSPUR, Colo. — Interstate 25 will fully close for 16 hours near Larkspur this weekend as part of the Interstate 25 South Gap Project.

The closure will last from Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. to Sunday, Jan. 12 at 11 a.m.

Crews say the closure at the Sky View Lane Bridge (Tomah Rd.) will improve safety and travel reliability while crews begin drainage improvements. Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) crews will remove asphalt and install two drainage pipes under northbound I-25 lanes and one pipe under southbound I-25 lanes.

All I-25 motorists will be detoured using the Sky View Lane on- and off-ramps. Motorists can expect to add up to 45 minutes to their trip during peak travel times, according to CDOT.

Work on the I-25 Gap Project between Castle Rock and Monument began in September 2018. Construction is expected to last through 2022.

