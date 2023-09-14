A look at the first fully protected intersection in Boulder

One of the busiest intersections in Boulder and a top crash location in the city was chosen for the project.

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — The first fully protected intersection in Boulder is now open for travel.

The City of Boulder said it has reconstructed 30th Street and Colorado Avenue — one of the busiest intersections in Boulder and a top crash location in the city.

Project officials said construction of the 30th Street and Colorado Avenue Protected Intersection and Underpass project is nearing completion. The public is invited to a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Protected intersections improve safety by providing physical separation between vehicles and people walking, rolling and biking up to and through the intersection while making it easier for all travelers to see and be seen by drivers.

The city said the project, located just east of the CU Boulder campus, includes two new bike and pedestrian underpasses that will be completed later this fall, along with landscaping and minor adjustments to the northwest corner of the intersection.

“We're excited to announce the long-awaited opening of the intersection to support safer and more comfortable transportation,” said Transportation and Mobility Capital Projects Manager Gerrit Slatter. “As we complete the finishing touches, we invite our community to join us with our partners in celebrating this significant achievement.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.