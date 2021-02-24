Garbage truck crashes into Englewood home

A Waste Management truck backed into an Englewood home Wednesday afternoon, according to Denver Fire.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Crews from Denver Fire Department (DFD) responded to a partial building collapse in Englewood, Wednesday afternoon.

DFD tweeted around 12:30 p.m. about a garbage truck that had backed into a home located at 3386 S. Julian Street, damaging the home. That's near South Knox Court and West Girard Avenue.

No injuries were reported from the crash, and DFD was working with Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) to "remedy the situation", DFD said in the tweet.

