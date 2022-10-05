Regular unleaded gas hits all-time high in Colorado

The state average for gas is $4.10, overtaking the previous record high gas price from July 2008.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER, Colorado — The price of unleaded gas in Colorado is the highest it has ever been in Colorado.

The statewide average of regular unleaded reached $4.10 on Tuesday, May 10. The previous record was set in July 2008.

"We have never seen prices that high in absolute terms," said AAA spokesperson Skyler McKinley. "Generally at $3.50 folks start making changes. At $4, which we are now 10 cents north of, they start changing their behavior."

Those changes can include making shorter trips, staying closer to home, walking more often or taking public transit.

Generally, the lowest prices can be found in denser areas with more competition, such as the Denver metro area.

As of Tuesday, these are the lowest gas prices in the Denver area:

Costco at 1471 S. Havana St., Aurora ($3.73) Sam's Club at 880 S. Abilene St., Aurora ($3.73) Sam's Club at 7805 E. 35th Ave., Denver ($3.73) Shell at 7273 E. Evans Ave., Denver ($3.74) U Pump It at 10970 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood ($3.78) Costco at 16375 Washington St., Thornton ($3.79) Everyday at 1090 S. Union Blvd., Lakewood ($3.79) Costco at 5195 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada ($3.81) Costco at 7900 W. Quincy Ave., Littleton ($3.81) Murphy USA at 4951 E. Bridge St., Brighton ($3.81)