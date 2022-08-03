Colorado gas prices most expensive since 2013

Gas prices rose an average of nearly 40 cents in one week – now averaging $3.75 a gallon throughout the state.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado's gas prices are at their highest levels since June 2013 , according to AAA Colorado.

AAA said commuting consumers saw an increase of nearly 40 cents over the past week, pushing the average price to $3.75 a gallon.

The survey found the $3.75 mark is when a majority of Coloradans say they will adjust their driving habits – driving less, combining trips and slowing down to save gas.

The U.S. price of oil closed at a 14-year high of $119 per barrel Monday – up $3.72 from Friday. AAA said the price of crude oil increased $24 last week, which translates to a 60-cent increase in pump prices. They anticipate an additional 10-cent hike from the Friday-to-Monday increase.

AAA said that means Coloradans should expect prices to rise at least another 30 cents this week.

"Chalk it up to the extraordinary times we've been living through. The pandemic fundamentally tightened the global crude oil market," said Skyler McKinley, regional director of public affairs for AAA. "Set against that backdrop, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has severely limited Russia's ability to sell its oil globally, further straining supply."

Denver

Monday Average: $3.71

Sunday Average: $3.70

Week Ago Average: $3.30

Month Ago Average: $3.24

Year Ago Average: $2.70

Highest Recorded Average: $4.00 (7/17/08)

Boulder-Longmont

Monday Average: $3.72

Sunday Average: $3.71

Week Ago Average: $3.29

Month Ago Average: $3.24

Year Ago Average: $2.72

Highest Recorded Average: $4.05 (7/18/08)

Colorado Springs

Monday Average: $3.73

Sunday Average: $3.71

Week Ago Average: $3.38

Month Ago Average: $3.33

Year Ago Average: $2.70

Highest Recorded Average: $3.98 (7/17/08)

Grand Junction

Monday Average: $3.75

Sunday Average: $3.70

Week Ago Average: $3.31

Month Ago Average: $3.24

Year Ago Average: $2.77

Highest Recorded Average: $4.23 (7/15/08)

