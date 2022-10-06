Gas price sets new Colorado record: Here's where to find the cheapest in Denver

A gallon of gas in Colorado is $1.61 higher than one year ago.

DENVER — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Colorado has increased 78 cents over the last month and reached a new all-time high Monday.

The average price for a gallon of gas is $4.91 in Colorado as of Monday, June 20, according to new numbers from AAA Colorado.

Gas in Colorado is now $1.61 higher than one year ago. The statewide average was $4.90 on Sunday, up from $4.87 one week ago and $4.13 one month ago.

The price of a gallon of diesel also set a new record high in Colorado at $5.53 per gallon on Sunday, June 19.

Nationally, the price of gas fell 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week.

The national average for a gallon of unleaded gas is $4.98 as of Monday, June 20 — 39 cents more than a month ago, and $1.91 more than a year ago.

"Finally some relief! For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Rising prices at the pump are a key driver in the highest inflation that Americans have seen in 40 years.

"I'm hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil," said De Haan. "But the coast isn't yet entirely clear. We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we're lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such."

