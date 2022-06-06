Average gas price jumps 10¢ overnight in Colorado

A gallon of gas in Colorado is $1.55 higher than one year ago.

DENVER — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Colorado jumped 10 cents overnight to set another all-time high in the state.

The average price for a gallon of gas is $4.72 in Colorado as of Tuesday, June 7, according to new numbers from AAA Colorado.

Gas is now 45 cents higher than one week ago in Colorado and $1.55 higher than one year ago. The statewide average was $4.62 on Monday, $4.27 last Tuesday, and $4.05 one month ago.

The price of a gallon of diesel also set a new record high in Colorado on Tuesday, June 7, at $5.46.

The national average for a gallon of unleaded gas is $4.91 as of Tuesday, June 7 — 59 cents more than a month ago, and $1.81 more than a year ago.

The cost of a barrel of oil is nearing $120, nearly double from last August, as increased oil demand outpaces the tight global supply, according to AAA.

"People are still fueling up, despite these high prices," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet."

The nation’s top 10 most expensive markets:

California ($6.34) Nevada ($5.49) Hawaii ($5.47) Oregon ($5.41) Washington ($5.40) Illinois ($5.40) Alaska ($5.37) Washington, D.C. ($5.06) Michigan ($5.05)

"Odds are rising that we'll eventually see the national average reach that dreaded $5 per gallon," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

