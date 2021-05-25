Gas prices hit 6-year high in Colorado

Prices at the pump are still below Colorado's highest-ever average of $4.09, recorded on July 17, 2008.

DENVER — The price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas has jumped to its highest mark since October 2014, according to new analysis from AAA Colorado.

The AAA analysis predicts gas prices will continue to rise ahead of Memorial Day weekend, when 700,000 Coloradans join the 37 million Americans traveling for the holiday, most of them by car.

In Colorado, the price of a gallon of regular unleaded is currently three cents more than this time last week, 14 cents more than this time last month, and $1.15 more than this time last year.

In Denver, the current average price of a gallon of gas is $3.07. Still, prices are well below Colorado's highest-ever average, $4.09, recorded on July 17, 2008, according to AAA Colorado.

Colorado Gas By the Numbers

Boulder-Longmont: $3.05

Fort Collins - Loveland: $3.05

Greeley: $3.05

Denver: $3.07

Colorado Springs: $3.10

Durango: $3.14

Grand Junction: $3.14

Pueblo: $3.19

Glenwood Springs: $3.38

Vail: $3.39

"Nobody likes paying more at the pump, but rising gas prices tend to indicate that Colorado's enjoying a strong rebound from the past year of economic devastation," said Skyler McKinley, regional director of public affairs for AAA.

"The good news is that prices are going up as the direct result of bullish consumer confidence and travelers heading to and through Colorado. The bad news is that they'll likely spike over Memorial Day before continuing a steadier rise over the course of the summer driving season."

