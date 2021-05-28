Rollover crash leads to 'extended closure' of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

The crash near the Hanging Lake exit involved a semi going west in the eastbound lanes, according to authorities.

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Interstate 70 was closed in both directions Friday afternoon in Glenwood Canyon due to a rollover crash involving a semi near the Hanging Lake exit.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes, but the westbound lanes had to close as well for emergency vehicle access.

The closure is from the Dotsero exit all the way to U.S. 6 Canyon Creek (one mile east of the New Castle area), according to CDOT.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the eastbound lanes could be closed for a minimum of 12 hours for cleanup.

The crash involved a semi truck that was going west in the eastbound lanes and then crashed, according to CSP. The driver was extricated and transported to a hospital. CSP said.

The semi was briefly on fire, and gas spilled on the interstate, according to CSP. Another vehicle was hit by debris. There were no other injuries, CSP said.

The agency recommended the following detour for people headed to and from the Denver metro area:

Eastbound motorists should turn east onto U.S. 40 at Rifle and travel north on CO 13 to Craig, then turn east on U.S. 40 toward Kremmling. From there, drivers can take CO 9 to Silverthorne and rejoin I-70.

Westbound motorists can take the route in the opposite direction.

CDOT asked that drivers not use Cottonwood Pass Road, Hagerman Pass, Eagle/Thomasville Road or any other county or forest service roads in the area as a detour because they aren't built for heavy traffic or commercial vehicles.

CDOT said updates on the closure will continue to be posted to cotrip.org.

> The video above is from a previous 9NEWS report about the Grizzly Creek Fire's impact on I-70.

I-70 was closed on the Friday before a holiday weekend when AAA estimated that many Coloradans and people across the country would opt for road trips.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS