Interstate 70 eastbound closed in Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in Glenwood Canyon for a jackknifed semi Tuesday, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).
Troopers were alerted to the crash about 9 a.m. Tuesday around mile marker 121, near the Grizzly Creek rest area. The semi was jackknifed in the right lane and leaking diesel fuel, said CSP Trooper Josh Lewis.
I-70 eastbound was closed between Exit 121 at Grizzly Creek and Exit 123 at Shoshone, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
As of about 11:30 a.m., Lewis said the closure was expected to last another couple hours as crews cleaned up the fuel spill.
I-70 eastbound was also closed between Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs and Exit 119 at No Name for a crash, CDOT said.
