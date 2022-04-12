Interstate 70 eastbound closed in Glenwood Canyon

Interstate 70 eastbound is closed starting at Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs, according to CDOT.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in Glenwood Canyon for a jackknifed semi Tuesday, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Troopers were alerted to the crash about 9 a.m. Tuesday around mile marker 121, near the Grizzly Creek rest area. The semi was jackknifed in the right lane and leaking diesel fuel, said CSP Trooper Josh Lewis.

I-70 eastbound was closed between Exit 121 at Grizzly Creek and Exit 123 at Shoshone, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

As of about 11:30 a.m., Lewis said the closure was expected to last another couple hours as crews cleaned up the fuel spill.

I-70 eastbound was also closed between Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs and Exit 119 at No Name for a crash, CDOT said.

