Helicopters to help replace power poles in Glenwood Canyon this week

Traffic stops on Interstate 70 will be required for eastbound and westbound traffic during week of April 12 and April 19.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will periodically close Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday, April 14 and Wednesday, April 21.

CDOT said that during helicopter operations, which are required for replacing power poles in Glenwood Canyon, traffic stops on I-70 will be required for eastbound and westbound traffic.

These holds are expected to last 15 or 30 minutes, depending on the work taking place, before traffic is released, according to CDOT.

Crews are working to replace power poles that were damaged by last summer's Grizzly Creek Fire. The fire burned more 32,631 acres and led to a closure of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon.

Helicopter operations are also scheduled to take place during the week of April 19 as part of an ongoing rockfall fence project.

CDOT said permanent and temporary rockfall barriers have been erected in several locations, to help protect against potential rockfall due to wildfire damage in the area. Work is weather dependent and has been ongoing since December 2020 and is expected to be complete early summer 2021.

Travel impacts during week of April 12

Wednesday, April 14: 15-minute traffic stops to allow for four power poles to be installed. Motorists should expect four traffic stops, taking place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Travel impacts during week of April 19

Wednesday, April 21: 30-minute traffic stops throughout the day beginning at 9 a.m. The closures are for westbound traffic at Mile Point 123.95 east of the Hanging Lake Tunnel bore and a rolling stop will be in place for eastbound traffic. Thirty minute traffic stops may continue on Thursday, April 22, if necessary to complete work.

Continuing project impacts Monday to Friday: a westbound right lane closure from MP 119-125 in place, west of the Hanging Lake Tunnel bore, for fence work on the slopes above the interstate.

