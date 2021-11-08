I-70 to reopen through Glenwood Canyon on Saturday

Gov. Polis visited Glenwood Canyon to survey the damage caused by mudslides that have kept the road closed for nearly two weeks.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon will reopen this weekend.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced Wednesday the interstate west of Denver would be back open the afternoon of Saturday.

Good weather has allowed crews to work without interruption on clearing mud and other debris from Interstate 70 following several mudslides.

CDOT crews have removed thousands of tons of debris from the canyon, including 440 truck loads of debris on Saturday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 8. Each truck load equals 13 tons of material.

Polis visited Glenwood Canyon to survey the damage caused on Wednesday.

"Clearing and ultimately re-opening the I-70 corridor through Glenwood Springs is our top transportation priority," said Polis. "This corridor plays a vital role in our state’s economy and for many Coloradans traveling to get to work, school, and homes along the Western Slope."

CDOT said extensive work will need to be completed before the road can reopen, including completing material removal at westbound milepost 123.5.

"CDOT and State Emergency Operations have made tremendous progress in cleaning up and removing tons of mud and debris that have completely blocked off access to this roadway," said Polis. "As the state recovers from this incident and reopens this corridor Saturday afternoon, we will continue to need strong federal partners in the Biden administration and our federal delegation."

Polis has requested federal funds to assist with the recovery efforts, which the Federal Highway Administration approved releasing $11.6 million to Colorado.

Governor Polis issued two state disaster declarations that authorized the use of the Colorado National Guard for traffic control, debris management, and unarmed law enforcement support.

Detour route around Glenwood Canyon, traveling west:

Exit I-70 at Exit 205 (Silverthorne)

Go west on Colorado 9 toward Kremmling

Continue west on U.S. 40 and south on Colorado 13

Return to I-70 at Rifle (Exit 90)

When traveling east, reverse the path. The detour can add between 90 minutes and 2 hours to the trip, depending on traffic.

