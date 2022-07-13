Portion of I-70 to close near Glenwood Springs Wednesday

Drivers heading from Glenwood Springs towards Denver will need to add 2.5 hours to the Wednesday commute.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A portion of Interstate 70 in western Colorado will close Wednesday while crews remove an overturned truck.

The closure is planned for eastbound I-70 just east of Glenwood Canyon starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will work throughout the day to remove a semi-truck that crashed last Thursday. The closure will last approximately six hours.

CDOT said that while eastbound motorists will need to plan alternate routes, westbound I-70 will remain open.

The eastbound-detour will take a northern route on U.S. Highway 40, adding approximately 2.5 hours of additional travel time.

Eastbound motorists should also anticipate construction at exit 205 in Silverthorne when returning to I-70 from Colorado Highway 9. During the closure, motorists will continue to have access to Glenwood Springs and the Roaring Fork Valley, CDOT said.

Further west in Colorado, another interstate closure continues Wednesday.

CDOT will continue to conduct rock mitigation work in DeBeque Canyon near Palisade on Wednesday. A daytime closure for eastbound I-70 traffic will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CDOT said eastbound traffic during the closure in DeBeque Canyon will be detoured around the closure using a county road known as the DeBeque cutoff. Eastbound traffic will exit I-70 at exit 49 and onto County Road 45 1/2, then rejoin eastbound I-70 at exit 62 (DeBeque). Westbound I-70 traffic will not be affected during eastbound closures.

Motorists can use COtrip.org or CDOT’s COtrip Planner mobile app to plan an alternate route.

