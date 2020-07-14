Hazmat spill closes westbound Highway 40 near Rabbit Ears Pass

A rolled over semi-truck spilled hazardous materials onto the highway causing a closure and evacuation of the area.

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. — Westbound lanes of Highway 40 are closed near Rabbit Ears Pass due to a hazardous material spill that also prompted an evacuation of the area.

Aan overturned semi-truck spilled methanol along the highway Tuesday afternoon. As a result, the westbound lanes of the highway are closed and are expected to remain that way for multiple hours, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Trooper Josh Lewis.

Traffic on Highway 40 is being diverted over Gore Pass to Highway 131, according to the Grand County Office of Emergency Management (GCOEM).

An evacuation was ordered for the area around Timbers Preserve due to the spill, Routt County Communications tweeted.

EVACUATION HAS BEEN ORDERED FOR THE AREA AROUND TIMBERS PRESERVE DUE TO A HAZMAT SPILL ON RABBIT EARS PASS. — Routt County Comm (@RouttCountyComm) July 14, 2020

There is no estimated time for reopening, GCOEM tweeted.