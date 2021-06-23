Parker Road to close this weekend for High Line Canal Underpass work

South Parker Road will fully close this weekend in southeast Denver.

DENVER — South Parker Road will fully close this weekend at East Mississippi Avenue as crews continue work on installation of a new underpass.

Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) said work on the new High Line Canal Underpass will require crews to fully close northbound and southbound South Parker Road beginning Friday, June 25 at 9 p.m. until Monday, June 28 at 5 a.m.

When the weekend work is complete, travel lanes will shift to the north side of Parker Road to allow crews to work on the south side of the street.

The underpass along the High Line Canal Trail will allow trail users to travel underneath this busy intersection and avoid conflicts with people in cars.

Construction on the underpass began last fall. DOTI said the underpass project is anticipated to be completed this fall.

Message boards are in place to alert drivers about the weekend closure and detour signs will be posted. The underpass is located in Denver's Washington Virginia Vale Neighborhood.

Last year, the City and County of Denver held an open call for a new Public Art commission for the southeast Denver underpass.

"The goal of the public art commission is to create a sound or light artwork that is safe and fun, providing an unexpected surprise and delight experience for pedestrians and cyclists who travel through the underpass," according to the City of Denver’s Public Art Program. "The light and/or sound component may be installed at the entry or exit points of the underpass, but not run through its interior."

