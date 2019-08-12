ARVADA, Colo. — A senior at Ralston Valley High School lost his life early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle accident in Arvada.

Arvada Police said the vehicle was traveling eastbound about 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 14400 block of 72nd Avenue when it left the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, a juvenile male, died, police said.

Family and friends are paying tribute on social media to a Ralston Valley High School senior and football player who passed away in a single-vehicle accident Saturday morning.

The official identification of the driver will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

