Truck crashes into Highlands Ranch home

Early Wednesday morning a pickup truck crashed into the side of a home in the 9700 block of Dunning Circle.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a report of a truck into a home in Highlands Ranch early Wednesday morning.

At about 5:16 a.m., crews responded to the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

Southbound Fairview Parkway was temporarily closed at Grace Boulevard as crews were on scene, the sheriff's office said.

No information has been released about injuries from the crash.

This was not the first time a vehicle went into a home in this neighborhood. Back in January 2019, a car hit portions of two homes after becoming airborne.

Deputies believed a medical issue played a role in that prior crash.

Both of those homes in the 9700 block of Dunning Circle are below street level, according to Eric Hurst with South Metro Fire Rescue.

>Video below is from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office of the January 2019 crash.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the driver of the car in the 2019 crash was an 86-year-old who had a medical issue prior to the car going off the road.

