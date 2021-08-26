Highway 285 shut down after fatal crash

The highway is shut down in both directions between Pine Junction and Conifer.

CONIFER, Colo. — One person has died and four people are in the hospital after a head-on crash involving two vehicles on Highway 285 Thursday.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of the highway between Pine Junction and Conifer at around 3:40 p.m.

Four people were taken to the hospital with "serious to critical injuries," according to CSP, and a fifth person died at the scene.

The highway is completely shut down. CSP said the crash will require an extensive investigation, and is not giving any estimate as to when it will reopen.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.