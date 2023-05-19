Temporary repairs made after section of US 285 washed out by heavy rains

A plan for permanent repairs is underway. That project will likely get underway later this summer, according to CDOT.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Work is underway to stabilize the ground below a stretch of northbound U.S. 285 that was washed out after heavy rains last week, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said Friday.

CDOT maintenance crews responded to the area immediately and put temporary measures in place to prevent additional damage, which included the closure of the shoulder and the right lane of the roadway near Parmalee Gulch.

Due to the nature of the damage and repairs necessary, CDOT needed to work with a specialized contractor. They secured a contract with GeoStabilization International, and on Thursday their crews started work on a temporary repair to stabilize the ground below the roadway.

The work requires the use of equipment that sits at the roadway level and reaches down into the scoured area to install reinforcing bars into the slope below the roadway.

CDOT expects the temporary repair to be done by May 26. The schedule could be delayed by weather or other factors. Until the repairs are complete, the right lane closure on northbound US 285 near Parmalee Gulch will remain in place.

Crews will be working 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

This is considered a temporary repair, and CDOT said they have started the design process for a permanent repair that will likely take place later in the summer.

