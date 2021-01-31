1 rescued by Estes Valley Fire after vehicle goes off Highway 36

Two others were able to get out themselves, Estes Valley Fire said.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Three people were involved in a motor vehicle crash along Highway 36 leaving one in the hospital Saturday night, Estes Valley Fire Protection District (EVFPD) said in a Facebook post.

The incident happened about eight miles outside of Estes Park, according to a tweet from the Town of Estes Park.

One person was extricated by firefighters and transported to Estes Park Heath EMS, EVFPD said. They said they brought them to the roadway using a rope system.

A stretch of Highway 36 was closed during the rescue, the Town of Estes Park said.

The other two people were able to get out of the vehicle themselves, EVFPD said.

Pinewood Springs and Big Elk Fire helped with the response.

Person extricated from vehicle by firefighters 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.