DENVER — By now, most major roadways have been cleared after this week’s snowstorm, but side streets are another story.

Different cities organize snow plowing in different ways, generally, residential streets are a lower priority than major roadways and arteries. 9News reached out to several cities in Colorado, looking for information about snow plowing procedures and how cities responded this week. Denver, Aurora, Boulder and Thornton replied first and here is what we learned.

Plow numbers

Denver has a fleet of 68 plows that handle main streets, plus 36 smaller plows ones that handle residential streets.

Aurora has 49 plows, plus other heavy equipment

RELATED: Skiers enjoy a straight-up powder day in the foothills 15 minutes from Denver

Boulder has 17 trucks/operators on the streets as well as a smaller crew along bike paths and city-owned rights of way

Thornton has 16 plows, plus 9 pickups with blades.



Adding chemicals to the road (pre-treating and after)

Denver says the application of deicing materials depends on the characteristic of the snow storm, and pavement temperatures can affect the effectiveness of deicers (lower temps slow the activation)

Aurora spokeswoman Julie Patterson said Aurora pre-treated the roads there with liquid de-icer earlier this week, then had crews working around the clock to plow through the snowstorm. They continued working into Wednesday, she said.

Prioritizing streets

Denver Public Works says the main streets – the ones carrying the most vehicle traffic – are first priority. Each plow has a set route, which includes arterial and collector streets, and the city also plows around schools to provide safe zones for school children. Denver says residential plows take a single pass down side streets.

RELATED: 'We’re used to navigating the great arctic': Coloradans emerge after snowstorm

While Denver Public Works said city crews worked round the clock during the storm, and were making great progress on Wednesday, spokeswoman Heather Burke-Bellile added this:

“Given the amount of snow that fell, followed by cold temperatures, it’s going to take some time to rebound from this storm.”

People in Aurora can view snow plan maps online, to see which streets fall under which priority level.

Click/tap here to check out the maps for Aurora

Spokeswoman Patterson explained a technique, saying plows don’t always scrape down to the asphalt. Instead, they leave a small layer of snow to provides more traction, rather than plowing to the asphalt where snowmelt on the road surface can turn to black ice with low temperatures.

Thornton and Boulder also share snow plow plans and routes online.

Click/tap here for Thornton's snow maps

Click/tap here for Boulder's snow maps

Using the sun to help

Denver says icing can occur anytime but is most common on the south side of east-west streets, in gutters, or on streets with a lot of shade from buildings, trees, etc. Denver says the city has motor graders that can help break up ice, then move it with loaders to the sunny side of the street where it can melt.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS