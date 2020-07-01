AURORA, Colo. — Police are asking people to avoid an Aurora exit ramp Monday night while officers investigate an officer-involved shooting.

The incident began with a traffic stop near the off-ramp from southbound Interstate 225 to Iliff Avenue, according to a tweet from Aurora police.

At some point, at least one Denver police officer was involved in a shooting, Aurora police said. It's not clear what happened to cause the shot or shots to be fired.

We also don't know if anyone was hit or injured.

Police said they expect the exit ramp to be closed for an "extended period of time." They are asking people to avoid the area.

