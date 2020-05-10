I-225 northbound closed at Parker Road for fatal crash

The crash happened Monday morning, causing detours of northbound traffic.

AURORA, Colo. — One person was killed in a crash that closed lanes of northbound I-225 on Monday morning.

Northbound traffic was being diverted onto Parker Road as crews investigated the crash.

Traffic following the detour will be allowed back onto the interstate at the Mississippi Avenue on-ramp, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

APD did not have an estimate on how long northbound lanes of the interstate would be closed.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) advises motorists to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: There is one confirmed fatality from this crash. The interstate will be shut down for an extended period of time as the investigations is completed. NB traffic can get back onto I-225 at the Mississippi Ave on-ramp. #APDTrafficAlert — Aurora Police Dept.🧟‍♀️🧛🏻‍♂️🦇 (@AuroraPD) October 5, 2020

Good news! SB I-225 back open at Iliff Ave. NB side still closed at Parker Rd @9NEWS #9News #milehighmornings pic.twitter.com/7EFrJC1IMW — Erica Lopez (@EricaLopezTV) October 5, 2020

NB I-225 now CLOSED between Parker Rd & Iliff Ave, traffic being detoured onto Parker Rd. @9NEWS #9news #milehighmornings pic.twitter.com/rGamPrkwk1 — Erica Lopez (@EricaLopezTV) October 5, 2020

