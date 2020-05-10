I-225 northbound closed at Parker Road for fatal crash

AURORA, Colo. — One person was killed in a crash that closed lanes of northbound I-225 on Monday morning.
Northbound traffic was being diverted onto Parker Road as crews investigated the crash.
Traffic following the detour will be allowed back onto the interstate at the Mississippi Avenue on-ramp, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).
APD did not have an estimate on how long northbound lanes of the interstate would be closed.
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) advises motorists to take alternate routes.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
