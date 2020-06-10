Denver seeks public feedback on I-25 and Belleview congestion

The public is invited to two virtual meetings to discuss 3 options that aim to address congestion at Interstate 25 and Belleview.

DENVER — The City and County of Denver is asking the public for feedback on several ideas on how to address vehicle congestion around Interstate 25 and East Belleview Avenue in the Denver Tech Center.

The city will hold two virtual meetings to provide the public an opportunity to learn about the congestion study and provide feedback.

The project team will present results of a recently completed analysis of options that include:

Reconfiguring the I-25 interchange at Belleview Avenue so that a single signalized intersection controls the flow of vehicles exiting and entering the highway (similar to how the I-25 and University Boulevard interchange operates). Rebuilding the I-25 interchange to add new on and off ramps at Union Avenue to ease vehicle congestion happening at Belleview. No action.

At the first virtual public meeting Wednesday, Oct. 7, the public will have an opportunity to learn more about the study and hear more about the three alternatives.

At the second virtual public meeting Wednesday, Oct. 21, Denver will give residents an opportunity to weigh in on their preferences and priorities for transportation within and near the Denver Belleview Station Area.

An executive committee will evaluate both the results of the technical analysis and feedback from the public before determining a preferred alternative to advance to the next stage of the project.

For more information, visit improvei25belleview.com.

Virtual Public Meeting 1

What: Vehicle congestion study and alternatives presentation

Who: City and County of Denver, Greenwood Village, Arapahoe County and Denver South Transportation Management Association (TMA)

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7

Where to Register: http://bit.ly/I25BelleviewMtg10-7

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent with more information about how to join the meeting.

Virtual Public Meeting 2

What: Community feedback on the I-25 and Belleview Interchange Project and alternatives

Who: City and County of Denver project team

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21

Where to Register: https://bit.ly/I25BelleviewDenver.