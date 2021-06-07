Woman dies after hitting deer on SB I-25, 9 others injured

One woman died and nine other people were taken to the hospital after an accident on I-25 near Castle Rock.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A woman was killed and nine others were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-25 near Happy Canyon Road on Monday morning, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The woman was driving southbound on I-25 when her car hit a deer at about 12:53 a.m., CSP Master Trooper Gary Cutler told 9NEWS. The crash occurred north of Castle Rock between Exit 184 (CO 86, US 85, Meadows Parkway) and Exit 187 (Happy Canyon Road).

The woman got out of the vehicle and was hit by another vehicle driving southbound, throwing the woman into the northbound lanes of I-25 and killing her, Cutler said.

There were three other men with the woman at the time of the crash, and they were also injured, according to Cutler.

Both directions of I-25 were due to the crash but have since reopened, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said.

CSP is handling the investigation. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be contributing factors in the crash, Cutler said.

Multi-vehicle fatal crash on I-25 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

9 people were transported to area hospitals this morning after a multi-vehicle crash. Sadly, there was one additional fatality on-scene. @CSP_News is handling the investigation. Avoid this area as the investigation will be extended. pic.twitter.com/Tniq4y2vMH — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 7, 2021

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.





Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

Avs podcast: From the Cheap Seats

This fan-centered podcast about the Colorado Avalanche is brought to you by two 9NEWSers who bought season tickets in the literal cheap seats — so close to the top, they can practically touch the ceiling.

HOW TO LISTEN