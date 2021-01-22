WATCH LIVE: I-25 to be closed for hours near Loveland after crash involving 2 semi trucks

LOVELAND, Colo. — Interstate 25 is fully closed in both directions near Loveland following a crash involving two semi-trucks and a passenger vehicle, according to a tweet from the Colorado State Patrol in Larimer County.
The agency said no one was hurt in the crash which happened near mile marker 256 resulting in the full closure of the highway between exit 255 and exit 257. Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 34.
It's expected to be closed for about five hours for accident cleanup and investigation. Crews also need to work to repair barriers in the construction zone that were damaged when the crash happened.
