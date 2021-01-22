WATCH LIVE: I-25 to be closed for hours near Loveland after crash involving 2 semi trucks

Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 34 during the closure which could last five hours.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Interstate 25 is fully closed in both directions near Loveland following a crash involving two semi-trucks and a passenger vehicle, according to a tweet from the Colorado State Patrol in Larimer County.

The agency said no one was hurt in the crash which happened near mile marker 256 resulting in the full closure of the highway between exit 255 and exit 257. Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 34.

It's expected to be closed for about five hours for accident cleanup and investigation. Crews also need to work to repair barriers in the construction zone that were damaged when the crash happened.

No injuries in the three vehicle crash. I-25 will be closed at Exit 255 nb and 257 sb for an estimated 5 hours for repairs to barriers in the construction zone. Please utilize alternate routes both northbound and southbound @ColoradoDOT @CSP_News pic.twitter.com/ceyxOltp2R — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) January 22, 2021

9NEWSLETTER

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.