x
Traffic

Crash cleared after slowing SB I-25 at Happy Canyon

The 6 a.m. collision on Monday near Happy Canyon Road is being investigated as a suspected DUI crash, Colorado State Patrol said.

CASTLE PINES, Colo. — All lane of southbound Interstate 25 are open again following a crash involving an SUV and a large truck south of Denver.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. Monday near the Happy Canyon Road exit on I-25.

> Video above from February: Checking in on progress with the I-25 South Gap project.

At 7:51 a.m., Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) tweeted that all lanes were open after traffic was reduced to one lane for more than an hour.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) tweeted that that incident is being investigated as a suspected DUI crash, and the driver had to be extradited from the SUV.

