Multiple wildfires close westbound I-70 at New Castle

Westbound I-70 is closed between Silt and New Castle due to firefighting activity along the highway.

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Drivers have been told to expect significant delays due to multiple wildfires burning along the stretch of Interstate 70 between New Castle and Silt Wednesday afternoon.

Westbound I-70 is closed between the two communities due to firefighting efforts, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP). This encompasses around seven miles of the highway west of Glenwood Springs.

CSP first tweeted about the closure at around 1:15 p.m.

Photos and videos tweeted by Colorado State Patrol show flames virtually on the side of I-70. Fire crews have been called to the area.

#BREAKING I-70 CLOSED WB at MP 105 (New Castle) due to multiple wildfires along the interstate between Silt and New Castle. Expect extended delays! pic.twitter.com/boGBWwDyBR — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) July 15, 2020

It’s unclear what started the fires. Multiple days of hot temperatures with little moisture has stoked wildfires across the state.