Fatal motorcycle crash closes I-70 westbound lanes, Friday morning

Westbound lanes of I-70 were closed near Sheridan Boulevard, following a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

DENVER — Westbound lanes of I-70 were closed at Sheridan Boulevard Friday morning for a fatal crash involving a motorcycle, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

DPD officers were on the scene where one person was killed following a vehicle versus motorcycle crash, DPD tweeted.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) first tweeted about the crash around 6:15 a.m. stating that the left lanes of the interstate were closed due to the crash.

A few minutes later, CDOT sent an updated tweet that all lanes of I-70 WB were closed at Sheridan Boulevard and alerted of a detour at Lowell Boulevard.

Drivers can expect to see delays as emergency crews are on scene.

No estimate to when the interstate would be reopened. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

I-70 WB: Road closed between Exit 271B - Lowell Boulevard and Exit 271A - CO 95; Sheridan Boulevard. Road closed due to crash. Detour at Lowell Blvd. Expect delays. https://t.co/M7NqFPEf4c — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 7, 2021

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.