Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 closed after multi-vehicle crash

One person was transported to the hospital, according to Colorado State Patrol.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

About 7:10 a.m., CSP received a call about a crash on I-70 near mile marker 207, involving two semi-trucks and a pickup truck, according to CSP. That's east of Silverthorne.

One person was injured and transported to the hospital, said Sgt. Troy Kessler with CSP.

One of the semi-trucks rolled over and spilled its load of steel pipes, Kessler said.

A detour around the crash has been set up along U.S. 6, over Loveland Pass, according to Kessler.

Crews estimated that the lane closures would last a minimum of three hours, Kessler said. As of 10 a.m., westbound lanes were still closed.

I70 is currently closed westbound from the Eisenhower Tunnel to Silverthorne due to a crash involving two CMVs. Detour route is Highway 6 over Loveland Pass. pic.twitter.com/okwOpPPPMb — CSP_MCSAP (@CSP_MCSAP) January 9, 2023

