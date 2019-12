VAIL, Colo. — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed over Vail Pass due to avalanche control work, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT has reopened the westbound lanes after crews worked on removing snow in the interstate's lanes.

CDOT said it is a safety closure and there is no estimated reopening time.

This story is developing. Be sure to check back as we continue to update it with new details.

