Fatal crash closes eastbound lanes of I-70 near Silverthorne

Drivers are advised to take Highway 9 to Highway 40 to go over Berthoud Pass or use Highway 91 to Leadville.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed Tuesday as Colorado State Patrol troopers investigated a fatal crash near Silverthorne.

Colorado State Patrol was alerted to the crash about 8:34 a.m. that happened at the Silverthorne exit. At least one person was killed in the two vehicle crash, CSP said.

Troopers say an unknown vehicle and a semi truck were involved in the crash.

There is no estimated time for reopening the interstate.

Drivers are being advised to use Highway 9 to Highway 40 over Berthoud Pass or to use Colorado 91 south to Leadville, according to a tweet from CSP.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.